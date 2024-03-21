FCC investigates Amazon over alleged marketing, sale of illegal signal jammers

Amazon is one of several retailers under investigation by the Federal Communications Commission over its alleged marketing and sale of wireless signal jammers, which are illegal for U.S. consumers to use. File photo by James Atoa/UPI

March 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission is investigating Amazon, and other retailers, over the alleged marketing and sales of wireless signal jammers.

The FCC confirmed its investigation Wednesday, while reiterating that wireless signal or radio frequency jammers -- which disrupt cellphone or GPS signals -- are illegal for U.S. consumers to use or sell.

"Federal law prohibits the operation, market or sale of any type of jamming equipment that interferes with authorized radio communications, including cellular and Personal Communication Services or PCS, police radar and Global Positioning Systems or GPS," according to the FCC's website.

The FCC first disclosed its investigation to NBC News, after the network reported several retailers and drone technology companies were illegally marketing jammers online, with as many as nine independent sellers found on Amazon.

"We have several ongoing investigations into retailers, including Amazon, for potential violations of Commission rules related to the marketing and sale of equipment without proper FCC authorization," FCC spokesperson Jonathan Uriarte said Wednesday in a statement.

Amazon has not commented on the investigation.

"Signal jamming devices can prevent you and others from making 9-1-1 and other emergency calls and pose serious risks to public safety communications, as well as interfere with other forms of day-to-day communications," the FCC warned, adding that even "local law enforcement agencies do not have independent authority to use jamming equipment."

"There are no exemptions for use within a business, classroom, residence or vehicle," the FCC said.