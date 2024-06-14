FCA's odors solution at Mack plant increases fine dust pollution

Automaker FCA's solution to chronic odors from its Mack Plant painting facilities — which have prompted numerous citizen complaints and violation notices from state regulators — comes with its own environmental trade-offs.

FCA US — an acronym for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a former company name that remains as an arm of Stellantis — has installed a second device at its factory called a regenerative thermal oxidizer, which is expected to control odors that have plagued the facility since the expanded plant opened in June 2021. Exhaust from two existing smokestacks is now being routed to the new system to neutralize odor-causing compounds.

"We are pleased to report that installation is complete, and the system is now fully operational to remove odors from sources identified through our investigation," Stellantis senior vice president and head of North America assembly operations Linda Trbizan stated in a June 26, 2023, letter to the community.

Robert Shobe stands in his yard on Beniteau Street, where he lives next to Stellantis' Mack Assembly Plant on Detroit's east side. The company, which builds new versions of the Jeep Grand Cherokee at the plant, has submitted a proposal for dealing with odor issues that have prompted dozens of complaints to state regulators.

But the new device also increases the amount of fine soot or dust emanating from the plant, potentially health-harming pollution known as particulate matter that can lodge deeply in human lungs. The increases, however, do not exceed those allowed under federal and state air pollution regulations, according to documents filed with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

EGLE is seeking public comment until July 17 on FCA's permit to install the new oxidizer, though regulators allowed installation and operation of the device since last year.

"In this instance, we had quite a few violation notices connected to odor — many, many complaints," EGLE spokeswoman Jill Greenberg. "Through our (administrative consent order with FCA), it was imperative to get a solution in place quickly."

'You’ve traded off one problem for another'

In its amended application for a state permit to install the second oxidizer, FCA seeks an increase in allowable emissions levels of particulate matter (PM), more commonly known as soot; as well as particles 10 microns or smaller (PM10) and 2.5 microns or smaller (PM2.5).

In its initial permit application, the automaker requested particulate emissions limits of 5.4 tons per year for each category. But based on more comprehensive smokestack testing, company officials were better able to characterize the types and levels of particulate emissions from operations, and now request regulatory limits of:

14.7 tons per year of PM

12.24 tons per year of PM10

9.45 tons per year of PM 2.5.

"The levels all remain below (regulatory) significance for each specific pollutant," FCA officials state in the amended permit application, noting that regulatory thresholds are 25 tons per year for PM; 15 tons per year for PM10 and 10 tons per year for PM2.5.

But for beleaguered residents of the Beniteau Street neighborhood next door to the Mack Plant, government approval of increased air pollution doesn't make it acceptable.

"You’ve traded off one problem for another," said Beniteau resident Robert Shobe, who lives in the literal shadow of the expanded Mack facility. "We can't win for losing."

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, numerous scientific studies have linked particle pollution exposure to a variety of problems, including:

Premature death in people with heart or lung disease.

Nonfatal heart attacks.

Irregular heartbeat.

Aggravated asthma.

Decreased lung function.

Increased respiratory symptoms, such as irritation of the airways, coughing or difficulty breathing.

People with heart or lung diseases, children and older adults are the most likely to be affected by particle pollution exposure.

"Particulate matter, you can’t see it," Shobe said. "I’d rather smell something and there be nothing in it than not smell it but it has something in it that’s killing me."

Contact Keith Matheny: kmatheny@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: FCA's odors solution at Mack plant increases fine dust pollution