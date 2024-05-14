FBI warns terrorist groups may target pride events, venues

NEW YORK (WPIX) – On Monday, the FBI issued a warning about foreign terrorist organizations potentially targeting LGBTQ events and venues during Pride Month.

The feds announced there’s a heightened threat environment from foreign terrorist organizations, like ISIS, surrounding upcoming LGBTQ+ pride events.

With Pride Month about three weeks away, there is excitement in New York City.

“It’s incredibly disheartening and troubling,” said openly gay city Councilman Erik Bottcher.

He looks forward to Pride Month every year and takes part in many events.

“We should take the warning from the FBI and DHS seriously and follow the advice that they issued, which is to be vigilant, to keep an eye out that may seem off,” he said.

This June will mark the eighth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, where 49 people lost their lives.

ISIS praised that attack. The FBI said some indicators for police and the public to watch for include: violent threats made online or in person, someone taking photographs of security equipment or personnel, and requesting information on events and crowd sizes without explanation. They may also attempt to bypass security or impersonate law enforcement.

But some say they will not be discouraged from attending pride events.

“Our community will not be intimidated, and I would ask folks to have a really wonderful pride,” Bottcher added.

To report a threat, you can contact the nearest FBI office. Authorities are also advising people attending pride events to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.

