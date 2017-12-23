FBI Thwarts ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack Planned For Christmas: Report

The attack was to take place in San Francisco.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reportedly thwarted a terror attack planned for Christmas.

Authorities have arrested Everitt Aaron Jameson, 26, who they say was planning an attack for Dec. 25 in San Francisco in the name of ISIS, CBS News reports.

Jameson has since been charged with providing material support for terrorism, according to federal court documents.

Prosecutors say Jameson planned to detonate an explosive on the city's Pier 39 on Christmas because he knew it would be heavily crowded, the station reported.

A Facebook user reportedly flagged Jameson’s suspicious activities on Facebook after the 26-year-old allegedly posted GIFs of attacks in the U.S., including the October New York City attack that left 8 people dead.

The FBI said it found a letter signed by Jameson in which he took credit for his planned attack, according to reports.

Jameson allegedly wanted to detonate the explosives to funnel people into an area where he could cause more casualties. He initially told undercover FBI operatives that he had no escape plan because he was ready to die, reports said.

After searching Jameson’s home on Dec. 20, authorities discovered multiple firearms and explosives materials.

Authorities believe Jameson may have known he was being investigated because he later told an undercover agent, "I also don't think I can do this after all. I've reconsidered."

Jameson was previously discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps for failing to disclose his latent asthma. He attended basic recruit training and earned a sharpshooter rifle qualification.

He was trained in both M16 and AK-47 rifles, CBS News reported.

"Our incredible law enforcement officers have once again helped thwart an alleged plot to kill Americans. I want to thank the FBI agents and federal prosecutors and everyone else who helped make this possible,"Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement Friday.

