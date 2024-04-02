FBI takes lead in Pensacola cyberattack investigation; online bill pay could return soon

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency investigating the ransomware cyberattack against the city of Pensacola's computer networks, according to Chris Williams, Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent in charge of Pensacola operations.

Williams, who was speaking at a press conference at City Hall on Monday, said that cyber crimes are handled as a joint effort between FDLE and the FBI, and in this incident, the FBI is the lead agency.

"These types of cases are very complicated," Williams said. "They take a long time to investigate. They're very complex. And as soon as we can tell you more about the facts of the case, we will share those facts, but for now, we're going to continue to work with the city on mitigation efforts and restoration efforts."

Pensacola suffered a cyberattack on March 16 and responded by cutting off most of its computer systems until they could be secured. Many systems have since been restored, but one major system that remained down as of Monday was the city's ability to accept online bill payments from its sanitation and Pensacola Energy customers.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said he hopes that the city will be able to announce this week that the online bill pay service has been restored.

The cyberattack is the second Pensacola has suffered in five years. In 2019, the city suffered a similar ransomware attack that resulted in the theft of city data.

Hackers who took responsibility for the attack posted 2GB of city data online as proof they had compromised the city's computer networks.

The city didn't pay a ransom but spent more than $300,000 to bring in a consultant to review its cybersecurity policies and to pay for identity theft protection for more than 57,000 people whose personal information may have been compromised in the attack.

Reeves said the investigation is still not at a stage where the city could say whether any personal data of employees or customers was compromised in the recent attack. However, he said the city would take similar steps as it did in 2019 to protect people's information if it turns out personal data was breached.

"Investigations do take time, and obviously, there's a protocol in place that we would be following," Reeves said.

Reeves said they continue to meet twice a day about the response to the attack.

Reeves said he understands anyone's concern about their data being compromised because of their interaction with the city.

"What I can say is, we're all aligned in that," Reeves said. "What we want is to make sure that our information is safe. This is an unfortunate reality of our society today that cities are targeted, and counties are targeted, by these types of bad actors. But given that, I will say I feel we were in as good a position as possible to be able to handle something like this."

Williams said he was involved in the 2019 investigation and believes the city's preparation after the 2019 attack has enabled it to respond more efficiently to this attack.

"As an outsider looking in, I've seen a significant improvement," Williams said. "Again, not just cast shadows on the past, but every time something happens, you'll learn and grow from it. And the city clearly did."

Williams said it's too early to know where the attack originated at this point, but in general, law enforcement has been successful in locating where such attacks originate from.

"Oftentimes, these cases lead offshore quickly, and oftentimes, they're very difficult to locate the bad actor," Williams said. "That's not to say that we don't, because we do. We've been successful here in Pensacola in locating bad actors on cyber cases before. I anticipate we'll do that again, and I can tell you we're working diligently to do that in this case."

Williams said cyber cases have "tremendous obstacles" to solve.

"It is easier in a way to shield your identity on the internet, and that's no secret," Williams said. "But our folks are pretty good too, and they're working their tails off to try to make it happen."

