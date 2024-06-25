FBI swarms a North Miami Beach home with military machines and stun grenades: reports

At least a dozen FBI agents deployed heavy artillery while swarming a North Miami Beach home in a possible raid Tuesday morning, reports say.

The agency confirmed to the Miami Herald that it was conducting “court-ordered law enforcement activity” in the 3900 block of Northeast 171 Street. Specifics on the activity are unclear.

The reported raid was part of an ongoing investigation, which the FBI declined to comment on further. Details regarding what they wanted remain sparse.

No less than 12 agents used “military machines” and “flash bombs” during the possible raid, according to WSVN 7 News. The agents also were seen searching the trunk of a car and a yacht in the back of the house.