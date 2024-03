Mar. 27—Agents with the FBI were seen at a home on the outskirts of Morgantown Wednesday. Officers with West Virginia University police were also on scene assisting as agents appeared to be searching a garage in the Brettwald subdivision off Van Voorhis Road.

The nature of the investigation and who might be involved is unclear at this time, but the Dominion Post will continue to follow this story as it develops and more information becomes available.