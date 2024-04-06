FBI seeks Colorado victims of cyberstalker

(COLORADO) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty in a federal court to three counts of cyberstalking.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Hugo Iram Cardona Jr. used a two-factor authentication scheme to prey on young girls, hacking into their Snapchat accounts to steal intimate photos and videos. When in possession of the videos, he would message the girls on social media, and demand they video chat with him while engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He told them he would release the stolen videos and photos if they did not comply.

The FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) found 15 victims in Texas, Colorado, and Arizona, and believe there might be more. People who believe they might be a victim can contact FBI El Paso at CardonaVictims@fbi.gov or by calling 1-915-832-5000.

Cardona was running the scheme from August 2020 to June 2023, says the FBI and HSI. He was using multiple TextNow numbers as well as Instagram and Snapchat accounts using the following handles:

idkprii85

designoiram

juniorrriram

urfavpapi

urdvddyjunie

juniorrhernandez

juniepri

asap_juniorrr

juniorrriram

Please fill out this victim questionnaire if you or anyone you know has had contact with Cardona Jr. or any of the usernames listed above while using Snapchat, Instagram, or TextNow between 2020 and 2023.

Cardona is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3 and faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

