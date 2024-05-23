FBI seeking to identify victims of sexual harassment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The FBI’s Buffalo Field Office is looking for victims of a man who was recently indicted on charges of cyberstalking and unauthorized device intrusion.

The FBI believes that Max Yang Chen targeted girls and women from 2017 until his arrest on March 7, 2024.

It is alleged that Chen obtained sexually explicit photos and videos from the social media accounts of girls and women. Officials say he then blackmailed women and threatened to release their images if they did not produce more.

In other cases, Chen allegedly offered to remove explicit images from leak websites in exchange for nude images and videos.

The FBI is seeking help from the public to identify potential victims who may have been threatened, harassed, or extorted by Chen.

If you have been victimized by Chen or know someone who has, you can fill out a short form here or you can contact FBI Buffalo at SextortionTipsBCTF@FBI.GOV.

Latest Local News

Kayleigh Hunter-Gasperini joined the News 4 team in 2024 as a Digital Video Producer. She is a graduate of Chatham University.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.