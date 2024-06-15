FBI searching for Lake Charles bank robbery suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– The FBI and Lake Charles Police Department are trying to identify a suspect who took money from a Lake Charles bank Friday morning; authorities believe he could be the same man who robbed a Lafayette bank in May 2023.

Authorities said the suspect walked into the First Horizon Bank on Ryan Street and left the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Law enforcement officials described the suspect as a man wearing a blue speckled hat with the words “PGA Tour, Pro Series” on the side, a blue dress shirt, and a medical face mask.

The FBI believes this could be the same person who went into a First Horizon bank in Lafayette on May 23, 2023. The suspect also stole an unknown amount of money at the time, and exited the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or Lt. Jeffery Keenum at the Lake Charles Police Department 337-491-1311.

