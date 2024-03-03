FBI searches home of Mayor Adams’ aide: PIX11 panel

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Two homes of an aide to – and major fundraiser for – Mayor Eric Adams have been searched by the FBI, most recently Winnie Grecco, who serves as the director of Asian affairs.

Sources confirmed to PIX11 that agents seized Grecco’s devices from her homes in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. She has since been put on leave.

This is the third aide to Adams whose home has been targeted by federal agents. A PIX11 panel including The Guardian reporter George Joseph, media strategist Tyrone Stevens and PIX11’s Henry Rosoff discuss the FBI searches.

