An FBI search at a downtown residential building led to the shutdown of a section of Andrews Street Thursday.

The street was shut down between St, Paul Street and North Clinton Avenue during a search at 214 Andrews St. in the late afternoon.

The Rochester police said officers were helping the FBI with a search at the apartment building.

No additional information was provided and an FBI media contact was unavailable.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: FBI search prompts closure of section of Andrews St. in Rochester