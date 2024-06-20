FBI says it has solved the 1996 murder of a Unity College student and her girlfriend

Jun. 20—After nearly three decades, the FBI announced on Thursday investigators have solved the 1996 murder of Unity College student Laura "Lollie" Winans and her girlfriend, Julianne "Julie" Williams.

The FBI reanalyzed items of evidence and matched extracted DNA to Walter "Leo" Jackson Sr., a convicted serial rapist who died in an Ohio prison in 2018 at age 70. The FBI alerted Winans' and Williams' families this week, said Stanley Meador, a special agent in charge with Richmond FBI office.

"They've been seeking answers far too long." Meador said during a news conference Thursday.

Winans and Williams met as interns for a women's outdoor education program and shared a passion for hiking and environmental issues. Winans transferred to Unity College in 1994, where she studied outdoor recreation.

Winans, 26, and Williams, 24, were murdered on May 24, 1996, while camping at Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. They were found bound and gagged with their throats slashed.

In the years that followed, authorities charged Darrell David Rice with murder, alleging that he selected Williams and Winans because of his hatred of women and gay people.

In 2002, U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft announced that he would seek the death penalty for Rice under new post-9/11 federal hate crime legislation. But the charges were dropped after forensic testing showed that hairs found at the crime scene ruled him out as a possible suspect.

The FBI put out waves of requests for more information over the years.

In 2021, the long-unsolved killings were reviewed by a new investigative team, Meador said. A private lab also pulled DNA from several pieces of evidence from the crime scene and sent the genetic profile to the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, a database used by law enforcement agencies to match DNA to a criminal suspect.

They got a positive match to Jackson, who had served at least four separate prison terms after being convicted of kidnapping and multiple rapes and assaults. The FBI reconfirmed the match with additional DNA testing from the original swab taken from Jackson when he was charged in another rape in Ohio. Meador said that there is a one in 2.6 trillion chance that the DNA found at the crime scene came from someone other than Jackson.

Authorities were vague when asked whether the same DNA testing could have been done years ago and identified the suspect earlier.

The killings sent a wave of fear through the LGBTQ+ community. And based on evidence found at the murder site, some believe the killer was trying to make a statement about the women and their romantic relationship. But Christopher Kavanaugh, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, said during the news conference Thursday that investigators could not confirm that Jackson knew of their sexual orientation or targeted them for that reason.

"Make no mistake, this crime was brutal, this crime was definitely hateful, nevertheless we do not have any evidence" that the crime was motivated by anti-gay bias, Kavanaugh said.

This story will be updated.

