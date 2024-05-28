The FBI recently raided the Hinds County DA's office, business. They also visited City Hall

After the FBI raided both the business and the office of Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens last week, reports surfaced the feds also paid a visit to Jackson's City Hall.

On Tuesday, city officials confirmed the FBI's trip to City Hall, but Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declined to offer any information when he was questioned about it by reporters.

"I have no information whatsoever on the District Attorney or anybody else," Lumumba said.

The raids took place in the morning on May 22. Crime scene tape was wrapped around Downtown Cigar Company LLC on Pearl Street, a business owned by Owens, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State's website. The FBI also raided Owens' office inside the Hinds County Courthouse.

City officials confirmed the FBI also talked with Safiya Omari, the mayor's chief of staff, at Jackson's City Hall.

Shortly after the raids, Owens released a statement on his Facebook page:

"This morning, FBI agents came to our office," the statement reads. "We are fully cooperating with their efforts. The Hinds County District Attorney's Office is fully functioning and continues its work on behalf of the citizens of Hinds County. That has been and will continue to be our primary focus. Currently, we have not further statements."

Other issues discussed at Tuesday's press conference

Lumumba's Tuesday press conference was held at one of the new office buildings for city employees, located on the third floor at 633 North State Street.

Lumumba, as well as Toya Martin, city's director of human resources, announced the reopening of the City Employees Health Clinic, which is available to all city employees free-of-charge.

The clinic, which has been operating for seven years, was originally located at the city's offices at the Metrocenter Mall. But last July, the Jackson City Council voted to terminate the lease with the mall's owners after city employees shared concerns of "inhumane" working conditions.

"This is a much better set up than Metrocenter. Like the mayor said, it helps with employee morale, it helps with employee health. So yes, this is a much better place than where we were," Martin said.

The city, council and Lumumba are now facing a discrimination suit for terminating the lease. The suit was brought on by the mall's owners, Retro Metro LLC, which is headed by Socrates Garrett and Howard Catchings, two Black business owners in Jackson.

