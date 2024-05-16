FBI raids Lincoln Square home, executes warrant, officials confirm

FBI agents conducted a raid at a residence on the North Side Thursday, officials confirmed.

A FBI spokeswoman said a warrant was executed but provided no further information.

“There is currently no known threat to public safety at this time,” the spokeswoman said.

Thursday morning, neighbors emerged from their houses to watch over two dozen FBI officers wearing camouflage circle a house on foot. Agents used flash bangs prior to entry, according to Ald. Andre Vasquez, 40th, who said in a media release that the local Chicago police district was not informed prior to the FBI action.

An armored vehicle and two SUVs were on the street in front of a two-story beige-colored home in the 2200 block of West Farragut in Lincoln Square. A front-facing window was smashed.

At one point a woman and baby were led into the backyard by law enforcement officers, who remained on the scene to gather more evidence.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.

