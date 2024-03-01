FBI raids home of Eric Adams aide

(The Hill) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided the home of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s aide on Thursday, multiple outlets reported.

Federal agents raided two homes owned by Winnie Greco, Adams’s director of Asian affairs. The raid, first reported by News 12 in the Bronx, is part of an investigation conducted by the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn.

It is unclear if the raid is connected to Adams, who is the subject of a separate inquiry.

The search of the properties came months after Adams associates’ homes were searched as part of a federal corruption probe centered on the mayor’s 2021 election campaign, which allegedly conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign donations.

Following the raid, Greco was put on leave.

The New York City Department of Investigation opened a probe into Greco in November after a local news outlet, The City, reported that she tried to improperly benefit from her post through a nonprofit she ran. Greco was also accused of asking Adams’s campaign volunteer to help renovate her kitchen, in exchange for help getting a government position.

A City Hall spokesperson told multiple outlets that the Adams administration “always” follows the law.

“Our administration will always follow the law, and we always expect all our employees to adhere to the strictest ethical guidelines. As we have repeatedly said, we don’t comment on matters that are under review, but will fully cooperate with any review underway. The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing,” the spokesperson said.

Before politics, Greco ran a food export business.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.