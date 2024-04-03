FBI raids Advanced Medical Supply in Rochester for 'court-authorized activity'

ROCHESTER — The FBI and other federal agencies conducted "court-authorized activity" at Advanced Medical Supply in Merchants Plaza Wednesday.

Kristen M. Setera, spokesperson for the FBI's Boston Division, confirmed federal agencies responded to the business, but she did not provide information about the reason.

"The FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General are conducting court-authorized activity," Setera wrote in an email response to questions. "We’re going to decline further comment at this time."

Advanced Medical Supply is located in Merchants Plaza at 1 Old Dover Road Suite 7 in Rochester.

A search of federal court records did not turn up information on Advanced Medical Supply, which is located in the Merchants Plaza at 1 Old Dover Road Suite 7. Av Harris of the New Hampshire Judicial Branch said the state courts had nothing on file yet, either.

Attempts to contact Advanced Medical Supply were not immediately successful. An inquiry to the Department of Health and Human Services was not immediately returned.

Advanced Medical Supply is located in Merchants Plaza at 1 Old Dover Road Suite 7 in Rochester.

The Merchants Plaza building is owned by Paul Delisle. He and his brother received city Planning Board approval on March 18 to build nine residential units above the businesses on the first floor.

Reached by text on Wednesday, Delisle said he had heard that something was going on at the building, but he said he is currently in Florida and did not have more information.

Rochester police assisted federal agencies. Rochester police Capt. Todd Pinkham said the department was not leading the operation and could not comment.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: FBI raids Advanced Medical Supply in Rochester NH