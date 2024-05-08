FBI, police conduct new searches as part of probe into Andi Wagner's 2022 disappearance

EVANSVILLE — The FBI and local law enforcement searched multiple sites in Oakland City, Indiana, on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of 25-year-old Andi Wagner.

According to the Evansville Police Department, searchers did not locate Wagner, who was reported missing from the Evansville area by her family on Aug. 12, 2022. Investigators did however seize large bags of evidence from a Gibson County property, a member of Wagner's family said during an interview on Wednesday.

Sgt. Trudy Day, the EPD's spokeswoman, wrote in a news release that federal and local law enforcement "searched three locations" after the FBI "received a tip" regarding Wagner.

"Evidence was collected by authorities and sent to the state lab for testing," Day wrote. "The Evansville Police Department continues to attempt to locate Andi Wagner, and anyone with information is encouraged to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or contact the FBI."

Oakland City, in eastern Gibson County, has long been a focus for Wagner's family. Wagner's mother, Elaine Garcia, conducted numerous searches in and around Oakland City with help from volunteers and in conjunction with body recovery and rescue groups.

In December, Garcia unexpectedly passed away in Evansville, according to the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office and her family. Garcia's niece, Franky Garcia, told the Courier & Press that her aunt's passing was almost certainly linked to grief and depression associated with Wagner's disappearance.

Tuesday's searches in Oakland City by the FBI and Indiana law enforcement have been a long time coming, Franky Garcia said.

"It was kind of like, I could take a breath," she explained. "Yesterday, I felt like they listened to us. I am grateful that they got those warrants, and I'm grateful the judge signed off on them. It's bittersweet. I've been praying for them to find Andi."

