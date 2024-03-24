FBI: Passengers on Boeing flight that had mid-air blowout may be crime victims
The FBI sent out a letter to passengers who were on an Alaska Airlines flight where a door panel of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 blew out, saying they may be victims of a crime.
The FBI investigation adds to the growing list of legal issues Boeing is facing.
The Boeing Company has been the subject of growing controversy and scrutiny in recent years after two planes crashed in 2018 and 2019. Has anything changed at the airline manufacturer?
