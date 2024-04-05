FBI, other law enforcement conduct investigation in downtown Dayton, Miami County

Apr. 4—Multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI were conducting investigations Thursday in downtown Dayton and at a house near Troy.

The "court-authorized law enforcement activity" in both locations is part of the same investigation, said Todd Lindgren, public affairs specialist of the FBI Cincinnati Field Office.

The investigation is ongoing so Lindgren said he could not release further information.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office and FBI on Thursday afternoon were in the area of Barnhart Road and Lakeshore Drive in Concord Twp., just outside of Troy.

Deputies responded to the area around 2:30 p.m., but the sheriff's office could not give any more information on the law enforcement presence.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.