FBI offers reward for information about deadly New Mexico wildfires

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information about who started the deadly wildfires that continue to burn in south-central New Mexico.

Officials with the FBI say the reward is for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whoever started the South Fork and Salt fires, which were discovered on June 17.

At least two people have died as a result of the fires, which destroyed or damaged more than 1,400 structures, the Associated Press reported. The fires burned 25,326 acres as of the most recent Inciweb update Sunday morning.

The South Fork Fire, the larger of the two, had burned 17,551 acres as of Sunday and was located near Ruidoso. The Salt Fire, located seven miles west of Mescalero, had burned 7,775 acres as of Sunday.

The FBI's Albuquerque Field Office says it is assisting local, state, federal, and tribal partners in the ongoing investigation of the fires.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the FBI's toll-free tipline at 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324). Tipsters may also contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: FBI in New Mexico offers reward for tips about deadly wildfires