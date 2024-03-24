FBI offers reward up to $15K for info on suspect in botched Mount Vernon robbery

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (PIX11) – The FBI is offering a reward for information on the location of a man connected to a double homicide at an alleged Mount Vernon drug den, according to officials.

The FBI announced a reward of up to $15,000 for information on the location of Marco Tulio Fernandez-Rodriguez in connection to the botched robbery on Tuesday.

A group of people allegedly tried to rob a warehouse that sells unlicensed marijuana and nicotine products, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

The robbers approached the warehouse workers at gunpoint as they were assisting customers, authorities said. Soon after, a shootout broke out between the warehouse workers and the robbers, resulting in the deaths of a worker and a robber, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Five of the accused robbers have been arrested. Ilario Contreras, 23, Jerpi Diaz-Feliz, 25, Jhoan Diaz-Feliz, 23, Victor Jimenez, 35, and Joseph Perez, 26, have all been charged with murder in connection with the incident, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

