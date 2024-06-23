FBI offering reward for information about cause of Ruidoso fires

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the cause of the South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire, which were discovered on Monday, June 17 near Ruidoso, New Mexico, according to a news release sent by the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starting the fires, according to the news release.

The FBI is assisting local, state, federal and tribal partners in the ongoing investigation into the cause of the fires.

Anyone who may have any information pertaining to the cause of the fires can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit online at tips.fbi.gov.

You can also text “BIAMMU” to 847411 then “MESCALERO FIRE + the tip” or just BIAMMU to 847411 and the tip.

