FBI offering $10,000 reward for information on people who started New Mexico fires

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the FBI to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrests and convictions of the person or people responsible for starting the New Mexico wildfires.

The FBI announcement of the reward Saturday, June 22, is the first time law enforcement officials have said a person or a group of people could be responsible for starting the deadly fires. Two people have died in the fires.

"The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting the fires," FBI Albuquerque Division officials said in a news release.

The South Fork Fire and Salt Fire started June 17 near Ruidoso, New Mexico. The fires have destroyed about 1,400 structures and left more than 8,000 people displaced.

"The FBI is assisting our local, state, federal and tribal partners in the ongoing investigation of the fires near Ruidoso NM," FBI officials said. "We are asking for the publics assistance in identifying the cause of these fires."

Anyone with information about the cause of the fires is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit the information online at tips.fbi.gov. People can also text "BIAMMU" to 847411 then "MESCALERO FIRE + the tip" or just BIAMMU to 847411 and the tip.

Other sources of wildfires include lightning and downed power lines. Sometimes, fires can be accidentally started by people who leave campfires unintended or fail to fully douse a campfire.

