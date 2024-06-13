FBI needs help to ID man who robbed bank in Fort Worth Walmart while carrying small child

The FBI is asking for help to identify a man who robbed a bank branch inside a Fort Worth Walmart while he was with a small child.

The robbery occurred about 2:10 p.m. on June 6 at the First Convenience Bank branch located in a Walmart store on Anderson Boulevard in Fort Worth.

The man, who was pushing a shopping cart with a small child sitting in it, approached a bank teller and showed the teller a note demanding cash, according to an FBI news release. The teller gave the robber an unspecified amount of money.

The suspect pushed the shopping cart toward an exit and then fled from the store while carrying the child, the FBI said.

The robber was described as a white man, 35 to 45 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build, according to an FBI news release. He wore a baseball cap, black sunglasses, a multi-colored “fishing shirt,” and khaki cargo shorts.

The FBI asked anyone with information to call the Dallas field office at 972-559-5000.

