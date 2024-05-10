FBI looking for 'Pushy-Duo Bandits' who robbed ATM last month

May 9—The FBI is looking for two people who recently robbed an ATM in Northeast Albuquerque.

On April 26, the men — dubbed the "Pushy-Duo Bandits" by the FBI — stole money from the ATM at a Bank of America branch in the 2000 block of Juan Tabo NE, near Muriel.

According to a FBI news release, both suspects are Black. One is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and slim, while the other has a "thick" build and is about 6 feet tall.

The FBI said the suspects pushed an ATM maintenance technician to the ground and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the machine.

The agency said it is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.