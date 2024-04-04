The FBI is looking for a missing 7-year-old girl from Georgia. Tips encouraged.

The FBI is looking for a 7-year-old girl missing from a Georgia community, the agency announced Thursday.

Stella Brannen Salter was reported missing after last being seen March 29 in Metter, the FBI said. Metter is roughly 65 miles from Savannah.

“She may have been taken to Puerto Rico by her non-custodial mother,” the FBI said in a news release.

Salter is described as blonde, 4-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 50 pounds and having blue eyes.

The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office is assisting the Lyons Police Department in the case. Lyons police are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case has been urged to contact the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Lyons Police Department at (912) 526-3638. Those with information may also contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.