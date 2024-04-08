FBI investigating up to $800,000 stolen from Santa Rosa Clerk of Court's Office

Milton Police, banking authorities and the FBI are investigating the theft of as much as $800,000 from the Santa Rosa County Clerk of Court's Office.

County Administrator DeVann Cook confirmed the theft and what he believed to be the dollar amount Monday afternoon. He also confirmed having heard that banking officials were apparently able to claw back about half of what had originally been thought stolen.

Neither he, Milton Police Chief Tony Tindall or Clerk of Court Don Spencer were able to offer many more details Monday.

"I don't think it was a scam, an investigation is going on, we'll have to wait to say more until we have all the facts," Spencer said.

Tindall did say he was at lunch on Friday when the theft was reported and that he had assigned a detective to investigate the matter.

