FBI hosts training for local citizens

Some common local people got to experience what it feels like to be an FBI agent thanks to a program hosted by the bureau.

The Citizen Academy goes over some of the specialties in the bureau including their tools and techniques. The training was held in Monroeville.

Anyone interested in joining the FBI also gets the chance to go over the necessary requirements for that process.

The academy allows civilians to experience somewhat of what an FBI agent does in the field.

“We let them shoot at the range, we give them shoot/no shoot scenarios. We have them do close-quarters combat,” said Special Forces Agent Kevin Rojek.

Rojek says the Citizens Academy is crucial in busting myths about what the FBI does.

