FBI found loaded revolver speedloader, 2 arrows near Gabby Petito’s remains

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — FBI investigators in Wyoming found a revolver speedloader and two arrows near Gabby Petito‘s remains in 2021, according to nearly 400 pages of evidence released in the case.

Federal investigators said in an affidavit to support a search warrant application that near Petito’s remains in Grand Teton National Park was a “revolver speedloader containing ammunition.”

The special agent said at the time that investigators in Wyoming had been unable to open the speedloader to gain information on the ammunition inside of it.

Two arrows were also found, the special agent added.

Petito’s family told WFLA.com that they were unaware of the speedloader and the arrows being uncovered near her remains.

The reason for the ammunition and the arrows being found near Petito’s remains is unclear. The evidence, per the documents, is never directly tied to being owned by Laundrie, but instead used as evidentiary support for the search warrant application.

Laundrie owned two semi-automatic handguns and a revolver, according to the FBI investigators. The semi-automatic handguns and ammunition were taken by agents during a search warrant at the Laundrie home in North Port, Florida in September 2021, however, the FBI said the revolver was missing.

The revolver was later revealed to be the weapon Laundrie used to take his own life after his remains were found in the nearby Carlton Reserve the following month.

Laundrie referenced the revolver in a journal recovered by the FBI.

“My real options are to run off entirely on my own — buy a piece of land, or kill myself,” Laundrie wrote in the journal entry dated October 26, 2018. “Under the mattress I’m on, there is a loaded .357 magnum revolver. A pull of the trigger and all of my problems will be over.”

The special agent adds he has “reason to question” the date of the journal entry Laundrie provided.

Additionally, FBI agents found stashes of ammunition located in his garage, including two boxes missing a total of 35 bullets and 38 rounds of .357 Magnum ammunition in a cigar box.

The documents also included a letter that was written by Petito to her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. The letter, which was undated, mentions getting “back from NY,” so it appears it was written before the two left on their cross-country trip.

Petito died of manual strangulation, according to the medical examiner’s report. Laundrie confessed to killing the 22-year-old in a notebook recovered by investigators in October 2021. Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Florida’s Carlton Reserve.

