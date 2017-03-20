FBI Director dismisses Trump’s characterization of his comments during hearing on Russia
During the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election, a tweet from the official @POTUS account said, “The NSA and FBI tell Congress that Russia did not influence electoral process.” When FBI Director James Comey was asked about the tweet he responded and said, “We’ve offered no opinion, have no view, have no information on potential impact because it’s never something that we’ve looked at.”
