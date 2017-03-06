    FBI Director Asks Justice Department to Refute Trump's Claims of Wiretapping: Reports

    FBI Director James Comey has asked the Department of Justice to publicly reject Donald Trump’s claims that former President Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower before the election.

    Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning inside his Mar-a-Lago estate and unloaded on his predecessor, saying that he learned Obama had Trump Tower in New York City wiretapped prior to the election.

    According to reports, Comey was concerned about the tweets and believed they were inaccurate.

    Since the tweets, neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice has publicly commented on the matter.

    Taking to Twitter Sunday, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, "Reports concerning potentially politically-motivated investigations are very troubling." It was the first in a series of tweets about the subject.

    An Obama spokesperson denied the 44th president's involvement in any wiretapping, saying: "A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice.

    "As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."

