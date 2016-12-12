FBI Director Accused Of Covering Up Russian Hack

The presidential election is over but the aftershocks are still reverberating throughout Washington and the rest of the country. Case in point: Sen. Harry Reid accused FBI Director James Comey of covering up Russian involvement in the election and called for his resignation Monday.

“I am saying the FBI did nothing – did nothing. All the information that we’ve heard in the last couple weeks, it was available to the FBI,” Reid told CNN’s Manu Raju. “He just ignored it. He did not make it public. We asked him to more than once and he didn’t do it.”

Reid said Democrats would have taken both the Senate and the presidency had Comey not interfered.

“It’s obvious he was a partisan in all this,” said Reid. “There’s information out there. He had it, I’m confident. And he ignored it.”

Comey played a prominent role in the 2016 election as the FBI investigated Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

“The FBI does not get involved in politics,” said Reid. “Except Comey did.”

Comey came to the forefront of the political arena beginning in March 2015 when the New York Times reported Clinton’s use of a private server. The Justice Department was then asked to review the situation to assess whether classified information was shared through the emails. In July, Comey announced his decision not to prosecute Clinton, testifying for more than four hours before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Months later and just days before the Election Day, Comey announced his decision to revisit the probe into Clinton’s email server after potentially finding new evidence while investigating Anthony Weiner in late October. Just two days before the election, Comey announced that he’d stand by his previous decision to not prosecute the Democratic candidate, but many felt the damage had already been done.

“I do think there is a norm, that, when there are investigations, we don’t operate on innuendo, we don’t operate [on] incomplete information, we don’t operate on leaks,” President Barack Obama said in an interview with NowThis. “We operate based on concrete decisions that are made.”

Since then, repeated calls have been made for Comey’s resignation. Comey, 55, has led the FBI since September 2013.

