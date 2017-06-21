FBI: Congressional shooting suspect carried list of 6 lawmakers

FBI Special Agent Timothy Slater gave an update on the investigation into the congressional baseball shooting on June 14 that left four shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. Slater said a list of six members of Congress was found on the suspect, James Hodgkinson, and that the suspect acted alone. He also confirmed that Hodgkinson espoused anti-Republican views on social media, but that those posts were protected by the First Amendment.