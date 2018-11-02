FBI confirms suspicious package sent to Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer speaks at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI on Friday said it had recovered a suspicious package addressed to California billionaire Tom Steyer, a Democrat known for his ads calling for the impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump, exactly one week after federal authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc for mailing pipe bombs to Trump critics.

The FBI said on Twitter it recovered the package on Thursday night. Last Friday Steyer's office said a package addressed to him had been found at a post office outside of San Francisco.





(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)