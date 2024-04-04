FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ investigation in Troy

The Federal Bureau of Investigations was called to a Troy neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. a large law enforcement and FBI presence was reported at Barnhart Road near Lakeshore Drive in Troy.

A spokesperson for the FBI told News Center 7 the agency “is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area.”

The spokesperson added that due to it being related to an "ongoing investigation" no further details can be released at this time.








