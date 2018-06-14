FBI chief says agents will be held accountable for any misconduct

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the FBI said on Thursday the agency accepted a watchdog's findings on its conduct during the investigation into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's emails and said employees would be held accountable for any misconduct.

"We need to hold ourselves accountable for the choices we make and the work we do," Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told reporters.

(Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)