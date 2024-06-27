FBI asks for help identifying man who may have info about child sexual assault victim

The Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are asking for help in finding a man they believed has information related to a child sexual exploitation investigation.

According to a FBI notice, the agency is looking for a man only called John Doe 48, who they say may know the identity of a child victim or have critical information for their investigation.

While the case has no direct link to the state of Georgia, the FBI is putting out a national request for information to help investigators build leads to find John Doe 48.

Agents first became aware of John Doe 48 after they received a video recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in December 2023.

The video file’s data showed it was made in October 2023.

The man the FBI is looking for is described as a white male, age 45 to 65, with dark hair, a gray beard and tattoos on each of his forearms. The agency said he was seen in the back of a Nissan NV Cargo Van and was heard speaking English.

Anyone with information about the man or the case is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324. Tips can also be submitted online.

The FBI said it was important to note that no charges have been filed related to the case and that the man shown in the photograph provided was presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Additional images of the man are available online here.

