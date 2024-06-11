FBI arrests three men in York in connection with entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

The FBI arrested three family members in York last month in connection with entering the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, according to court records.

Jamie Charlesworth, 35, of Gettysburg, Tyler Henson, 30, of Marion, and Stephen Oseen, 38 of East Berlin, face the following offenses:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, picketing and demonstrating in a Capitol building

Still Image of Henson (labeled in red), Oseen (labeled in green), and Charlesworth (labeled in yellow) inside the Capitol.

The FBI alleges the three men entered the U.S. Capitol Building during the attack. Interior surveillance cameras show them inside the lobby, court records state. Henson reportedly told investigators they are cousins.

The FBI opened an investigation into Henson on March 26, 2021 after it received a public tip about a video that had been posted to his Facebook account, court records state. He told investigators he recorded two videos that day and posted them on his social media page but later deleted them from both Facebook and his phone.

Henson and Charlesworth entered the U.S. Capitol through a window, court records state.

Oseen told the FBI he entered the U.S. Capitol but not willingly, saying he was pushed into the window when the crowd outside surged into the building, court records state. The investigator wrote that video shows Oseen climbed into the window on his own.

Inside the U.S. Capitol, Charlesworth separated from Henson and Oseen and walked down a hallway toward the Crypt at 3:05 p.m., court records state. He walked inside the Crypt and then exited it.

Charlesworth told investigators that the three of them traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend President Trump's rally, court records state.

The three were arrested May 30 in York, court records show.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: FBI arrests three men in York in Jan. 6, 2021 attack on U.S. Capitol