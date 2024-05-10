FBI arrests suspect in shooting death of 21-year-old in Charlotte

A man will be extradited on a murder charge after the FBI arrested him Thursday in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Charlotte last month, police said.

The FBI’s Washington field office arrested Alejandro Jose Sequeira, 23.

He was charged with killing 21-year-old Justin Carache-Soto, who was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 6200 block of Upas Lane, in east Charlotte, on April 12.

Charlotte police detectives will travel to Alexandria, Virginia to speak with Sequeira, according to a news release.