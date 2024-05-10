FBI arrests suspect in connection with Charlotte homicide

Police say a suspect has been charged with murder in connection with a death investigation that happened last month in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 23-year-old Alejandro Jose Sequeira was arrested on Thursday and booked into custody in Alexandria, Virginia.

The police department says Sequeira is charged in connection with the death of 21-year-old Justin Carache-Soto on April 12.

Carache-Soto was found dead after being shot on Upas Lane, which is in a neighborhood east of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and north of Albemarle Road.

ALSO READ: Man charged after being shot by officer in west Charlotte, police say

CMPD says the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the arrest, and officers will be traveling from Charlotte to Virginia to speak with Sequeira. A mugshot hasn’t been made available yet.

Sequeira is expected to be extradited back to Charlotte, according to CMPD.

We’re working on getting more details about Sequeira’s arrest. Check back for updates.

(WATCH >> Police: Man shot, killed in York’s first homicide since 2022)