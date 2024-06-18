FBI arrests Abilene man accused of making child porn with friend’s sleeping son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of making child pornography videos with his friend’s sleeping son has been arrested.

Members of the Abilene Police Department’s SWAT Team took Victor Taylor into custody after a brief standoff outside his home in the Wylie area Tuesday morning.

Court documents state the FBI began investigating Taylor after finding a video of child pornography on the “dark net” in June that showed an adult male, including his face, sexually abusing a child while the child was asleep in bed.

Technology gave a preliminary match of the face shown in the video to Taylor, so a couple days later, the documents state agents in Abilene showed the face to one of Taylor’s friend and this friend confirmed it was Taylor.

During a subsequent interview with investigators, the documents state Taylor admitted he did produce the child pornography video while he was at his friend’s house with his friend’s minor child.

Taylor now remains held in the Taylor County Jail without bond. He has another court appearance scheduled for next week.

