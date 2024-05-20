FBI, APD set $2k reward for ATM robbery trio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department (APD) are asking for the public to weigh in on the whereabouts of three people who robbed a Wells Fargo ATM at 550 San Mateo Blvd SE. The robbery happened on Friday, May 17 around 1:25 p.m.

Police offer $25K for info on 1990 Las Cruces cold case

The first suspect is described as an African American male with a thick build wearing black sweatpants, grey hoodie, gloves, face covering, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as an African American male with a slim build and wearing black sweatpants, a navy blue hoodie, gloves, and white shoes. The third suspect is described as an African American male with a thin build.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from the ATM and left in a newer Silver Ford Edge with tinted windows and appear “Rich Ford” tag. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.