Fayetteville's new fire chief has been with the department for 25 years

Following Fire Chief Mike Hill’s retirement in December, Kevin Dove has been named chief of the Fayetteville Fire Department, the city announced Monday.

“The members of the organization that have preceded me have laid an impenetrable foundation that we can build upon with the sky being the limit,” Dove said in the news release announcing his promotion from deputy fire chief of operations — a position he held since 2021.

The release said he’s worked his way up through the ranks of the department since joining in 1999.

Dove holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership with a concentration in fire/rescue executive leadership from Waldorf University and a bachelor's degree from Fayetteville State University in fire service management.

He is also a credentialed chief fire officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence; holds executive fire officer and managing fire officer certifications through the National Fire Academy; as well as a municipal and county administration certificate through the University of North Carolina School of Government, the announcement said.

“Selecting a new fire chief is not just about choosing a leader; it's about igniting the flame of courage, wisdom, and integrity within the heart of the fire department, ensuring that the community's safety is in the hands of someone who not only commands fire but also inspires bravery,” City Manager Doug Hewett said in the news release.

Dove, a graduate of South View High School, was born in Fayetteville and raised in Cumberland County. He and his wife, Stephanie, have a son, Cameron, the release said. Dove is an active member of Southview Baptist Church and is “heavily involved in his community.”

“I would like to thank the City Manager and his team for their faith and trust in me as well as my family for their unwavering support and encouragement,” Dove said.

He assumed the role of fire chief immediately, the release said.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Kevin Dove named Fayetteville, NC Fire Department's new chief