Fayetteville woman pleads not guilty to 35 animal cruelty charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville woman pleaded not guilty to 35 charges of animal cruelty, according to court documents.

Morgan MacDonald, 72, was arrested on Feb. 16 on 18 counts of aggravated cruelty to dog, cat or horse and 17 counts of cruelty to animals after a complaint was made at her place of residency.

MacDonald had inherited a “feral cat rescue” in October 2023 and didn’t want to give the cats up because she didn’t want to upset her late friend, according to an affidavit.

Police visited MacDonald’s home on Feb. 14 and found 34 cats and one dog. Some cats looked malnourished, had mucus around their eyes and noses and had trouble walking.

The affidavit said police described a strong odor of cat feces and urine.

A “small Yorkshire terrier-type” dog was also found in the home. It had a large hairless patch on its back and an injury to one of its legs, according to the affidavit.

18 cats were found with upper respiratory infections and two had FIV, the feline version of HIV.

MacDonald’s trial date is set for September 20 and has been ordered to not possess any animals.

