Fayetteville woman jailed after car crashes through Ramsey Street Chipotle and driver flees

A Fayetteville woman was arrested early Sunday on allegations she left the scene after crashing a vehicle into the dining room of the Chipotle restaurant on Ramsey Street, injuring at least four people.

Brianna Black, 28, is charged with four counts of misdemeanor hit-and-run and one count each of failure to reduce speed and careless and reckless driving.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, a 2011 Chevy Malibu crashed through the dining room’s north wall about 7:30 p.m. Saturday and then drove away. Several patrons received treatment for minor injuries, police said.

A car crashed into a Chipotle restaurant on Ramsey Street and fled the scene Saturday, April 6, 2024. A woman was later arrested.

Black was arrested Sunday at 12:25 a.m. after authorities tracked the Malibu to her home in the 1900 block of Bain Drive. A news release said the vehicle sustained “significant front-end damage” and was still coated in plate glass from the restaurant when police found it.

Black has since posted $2,500 secured bail and been released from jail. The restaurant was still closed Monday.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Woman jailed after car crashes into dining room at Fayetteville Chipotle