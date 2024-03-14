Fayetteville woman arrested after cocaine found in child's system last month

A Fayetteville woman was arrested Wednesday after cocaine was found last month in the system of a child she was caring for, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Shateva Jalisa McQueen, 34, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child and neglect in the Feb. 27 incident, the release said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, she was processed at the Cumberland County jail and released on $1,500 unsecured bail.

Incidents of children living in unsafe environments can be reported to law enforcement or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477), the Sheriff's Office said. Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted anonymously by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org online or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Shateva McQueen is charged after cocaine was found in a child's system