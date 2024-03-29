Fayetteville School Board discusses joining lawsuit against social media companies; member resigns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School Board met on March 28 to discuss the impacts social media is having on students and whether to join a class action lawsuit against major social media companies and say goodbye to one of their members.

The board heard presentations from local attornies about potentially joining a class action lawsuit against TikTok, Meta and YouTube.

The lawsuit aims to ensure those companies make their websites less addictive and fund prevention education programs to help children avoid getting hooked on the apps.

The school board will discuss joining the lawsuit at its next meeting in April.

Board member Megan Tullock announced in the meeting she is stepping down from the board. She gave no reason as to why she was stepping down.

