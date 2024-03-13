Fayetteville School Board approves land purchase for new junior high school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School Board approved a land purchase on March 12 that will be used for a new junior high school.

This would be the third junior high in the district.

Fayetteville superintendent John Mulford says this is part of the restructuring of school feeder patterns that are set to take effect in the 2027 school year.

He says this move sets up the school district as the area continues to grow.

“We told our community that if we go in this direction that it would be implemented in August of ’27, and we want to make sure we stick with that. And so, this timeline sets us up for success and really puts us about six months ahead of schedule,” Mulford said.

The design process is now underway, according to Mulford, and the district is hoping to break ground on the new school in spring 2025.

