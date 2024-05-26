Fayetteville runaway held for 7 days; man charged with kidnapping, statutory rape

A Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday on allegations he kept a 15-year-old runaway at his home for a week, sexually assaulted her and forced her to consume drugs, court records show.

Daris Rondale Monroe, 41, is charged with two counts each of statutory rape of a child and second-degree kidnapping, and one count each of indecent liberties with a child and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

According to an arrest warrant, the teen alleged Monroe picked her up from a Walmart on April 29, and on the way to his apartment, he stopped at a gas station and used her Cash App account to purchase alcoholic beverages.

The girl said she was then held captive for seven days, during which time she was sexually assaulted and had a "white powdery substance" forced into her mouth, according to court records.

The victim was found May 6 in an area of Grove Street and North Eastern Boulevard, less than a mile from the apartment, the record states.

Monroe allegedly told investigators he picked up the runaway on two separate occasions and had sex with her twice, the warrant states.

He is being held in the Cumberland County jail with bail set at $500,000, jail records show.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Daris Monroe accused of kidnapping and assaulting a Fayetteville runaway